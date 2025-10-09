Oregon vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Oregon Ducks are up against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon vs Indiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (-290) | Indiana: (+235)

Oregon: (-290) | Indiana: (+235) Spread: Oregon: -7.5 (-105) | Indiana: +7.5 (-115)

Oregon: -7.5 (-105) | Indiana: +7.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon vs Indiana Betting Trends

Oregon is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

As at least a 7.5-point favorite, Oregon has two wins ATS (2-2).

There have been three Oregon games (of five) that hit the over this year.

Indiana's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-2-0.

Of five Indiana games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Oregon vs Indiana Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (62.9%)

Oregon vs Indiana Point Spread

Oregon is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Indiana, the underdog, is -115.

Oregon vs Indiana Over/Under

The over/under for Oregon-Indiana on Oct. 11 is 55.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Oregon vs Indiana Moneyline

Indiana is a +235 underdog on the moneyline, while Oregon is a -290 favorite.

Oregon vs. Indiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 46.6 9 12.2 6 53.9 5 Indiana 47.8 7 9.6 3 52.7 5

Oregon vs. Indiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Stadium: Autzen Stadium

