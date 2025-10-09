FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Oregon vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in college football, the Oregon Ducks are up against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Oregon vs Indiana Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Oregon: (-290) | Indiana: (+235)
  • Spread: Oregon: -7.5 (-105) | Indiana: +7.5 (-115)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon vs Indiana Betting Trends

  • Oregon is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • As at least a 7.5-point favorite, Oregon has two wins ATS (2-2).
  • There have been three Oregon games (of five) that hit the over this year.
  • Indiana's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-2-0.
  • Of five Indiana games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Oregon vs Indiana Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (62.9%)

Oregon vs Indiana Point Spread

Oregon is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Indiana, the underdog, is -115.

Oregon vs Indiana Over/Under

The over/under for Oregon-Indiana on Oct. 11 is 55.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Oregon vs Indiana Moneyline

Indiana is a +235 underdog on the moneyline, while Oregon is a -290 favorite.

Oregon vs. Indiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Oregon46.6912.2653.95
Indiana47.879.6352.75

Oregon vs. Indiana Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon
  • Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Indiana analysis on FanDuel Research.

