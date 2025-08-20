2025 Oregon Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks open their 2025 season on Aug. 30, when they match up with an FCS opponent, Montana State. Dive into the rest of the Ducks' college football schedule below.

Oregon 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Montana State Aug. 30 - - - 2 Oklahoma State Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Northwestern Sept. 13 - - - 4 Oregon State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Penn State Sept. 27 - Nittany Lions (-6.5) 52.5 7 Indiana Oct. 11 - Ducks (-13.5) 55.5 8 @ Rutgers Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Oregon 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account opponents' combined win total last year (85), Oregon has the 19th-toughest schedule in college football.

The Ducks will have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (68).

Oregon will face the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (65).

The Ducks' schedule in 2025 features seven returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Oregon will face eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule will pit them against three teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last season.

Oregon Betting Insights (2024)

Oregon went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven of the Ducks' games last season hit the over.

Oregon won all 11 of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

