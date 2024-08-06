2024 Oregon Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The ninth-ranked team in the country, the Oregon Ducks are 2-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Oregon 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Idaho Aug. 31 W 24-14 - - 2 Boise State Sept. 7 W 37-34 Ducks (-18.5) 60.5 3 @ Oregon State Sept. 14 - Ducks (-16.5) 49.5 5 @ UCLA Sept. 28 - - - 6 Michigan State Oct. 4 - - - 7 Ohio State Oct. 12 - Ducks (-1.5) 56.5 8 @ Purdue Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table

Oregon Last Game

The Ducks, in their last game, defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34. In that game against the Broncos, Dillon Gabriel had 243 yards on 18-of-21 passing (85.7%) for the Ducks, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for -15 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Jordan James took 17 carries for 102 yards (6.0 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Evan Stewart had 112 yards on five catches (22.4 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Oregon Betting Insights

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

