2023 Oregon Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Oregon Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

With a record of 5-0 in 2023, the Oregon Ducks are the No. 8 team in the nation. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.

Oregon 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Portland StateSeptember 2W 81-7--
2@ Texas TechSeptember 9W 38-30Ducks (-5.5)68.5
3HawaiiSeptember 16W 55-10Ducks (-38.5)68.5
4ColoradoSeptember 23W 42-6Ducks (-21.5)70.5
5@ StanfordSeptember 30W 42-6Ducks (-27.5)59.5
7@ WashingtonOctober 14-Huskies (-3.5)66.5
8Washington StateOctober 21---
View Full Table

Oregon Last Game

The Ducks defeated the Stanford Cardinal 42-6 in their most recent game. Bo Nix had 290 yards on 27-of-32 passing (84.4%) for the Ducks in that matchup against the Cardinal, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Jordan James ran for 88 yards on six carries (14.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Troy Franklin reeled in seven balls for 117 yards (averaging 16.7 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Cardinal.

Oregon Betting Insights

  • Oregon has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
