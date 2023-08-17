2023 Oregon Football Odds and Schedule
With a record of 5-0 in 2023, the Oregon Ducks are the No. 8 team in the nation. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.
Oregon 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Portland State
|September 2
|W 81-7
|-
|-
|2
|@ Texas Tech
|September 9
|W 38-30
|Ducks (-5.5)
|68.5
|3
|Hawaii
|September 16
|W 55-10
|Ducks (-38.5)
|68.5
|4
|Colorado
|September 23
|W 42-6
|Ducks (-21.5)
|70.5
|5
|@ Stanford
|September 30
|W 42-6
|Ducks (-27.5)
|59.5
|7
|@ Washington
|October 14
|-
|Huskies (-3.5)
|66.5
|8
|Washington State
|October 21
|-
|-
|-
Oregon Last Game
The Ducks defeated the Stanford Cardinal 42-6 in their most recent game. Bo Nix had 290 yards on 27-of-32 passing (84.4%) for the Ducks in that matchup against the Cardinal, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Jordan James ran for 88 yards on six carries (14.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Troy Franklin reeled in seven balls for 117 yards (averaging 16.7 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Cardinal.
Oregon Betting Insights
- Oregon has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
