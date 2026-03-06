Omaha vs South Dakota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 4 seed South Dakota Coyotes (16-15, 8-8 Summit League) will square off in the Summit League tournament against the No. 5 seed Omaha Mavericks (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) on Friday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

Omaha vs. South Dakota Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Omaha win (52.5%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Friday's Omaha-South Dakota spread (Omaha -2.5) or total (150.5 points).

Omaha vs. South Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Omaha has put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season.

South Dakota is 16-12-0 ATS this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Omaha is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record South Dakota puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

The Mavericks have a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-4-0) than they do in road games (7-8-0).

Against the spread, the Coyotes have been better at home (9-5-0) than away (6-7-0).

Omaha has 10 wins against the spread in 16 conference games this year.

South Dakota is 10-6-0 against the spread in Summit League play this year.

Omaha vs. South Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Omaha has come away with five wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Mavericks have won five of seven games when listed as at least -140 or better on the moneyline.

South Dakota has won five of the 17 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (29.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Coyotes have a 3-12 record (winning only 20% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Omaha has a 58.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

Omaha has a -5 scoring differential, putting up 76.8 points per game (159th in college basketball) and giving up 77 (258th in college basketball).

Omaha's leading scorer, Lance Waddles, ranks 562nd in the nation scoring 12.9 points per game.

South Dakota has a -5 scoring differential, putting up 80.2 points per game (84th in college basketball) and giving up 80.3 (335th in college basketball).

South Dakota's leading scorer, Cameron Fens, ranks 329th in the nation, scoring 14.6 points per game.

The Mavericks record 30.7 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball) compared to the 30.4 of their opponents.

Waddles leads the Mavericks with 4.7 rebounds per game (723rd in college basketball play).

The Coyotes record 31.1 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball), compared to the 31.6 of their opponents.

Fens averages 8.6 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) to lead the Coyotes.

Omaha averages 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (117th in college basketball), and gives up 100.4 points per 100 possessions (316th in college basketball).

The Coyotes' 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 137th in college basketball, and the 99.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 303rd in college basketball.

