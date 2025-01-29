Ole Miss vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Ole Miss Rebels (15-5, 4-3 SEC) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) on January 29, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (75.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Wednesday's Ole Miss-Texas spread (Ole Miss -5.5) or total (142.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ole Miss vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has put together a 13-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas has compiled an 11-9-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Texas is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 6-4 ATS record Ole Miss racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Rebels have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-5-0) than they do in road games (4-2-0).

The Longhorns have performed better against the spread at home (8-5-0) than away (2-2-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference play, Ole Miss is 5-2-0 this season.

Texas has beaten the spread four times in seven SEC games.

Ole Miss vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those contests.

The Rebels have been a -230 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Texas has won one of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

The Longhorns have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer in three chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ole Miss has a 69.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game (scoring 77.8 per game to rank 96th in college basketball while giving up 66.4 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball) and has a +228 scoring differential overall.

Sean Pedulla ranks 335th in the nation with a team-leading 14.3 points per game.

Texas outscores opponents by 12.6 points per game (posting 78.9 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and allowing 66.3 per contest, 49th in college basketball) and has a +252 scoring differential.

Tre Johnson's 18.8 points per game paces Texas and ranks 36th in the nation.

The Rebels lose the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. They record 31.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 256th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.1 per outing.

Malik Dia averages 6.2 rebounds per game (ranking 286th in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

The Longhorns rank 182nd in college basketball at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Arthur Kaluma is 59th in the nation with 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the Longhorns.

Ole Miss ranks 93rd in college basketball by averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 37th in college basketball, allowing 85.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Longhorns rank 31st in college basketball with 104.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 68th defensively with 87.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!