2025 Ole Miss Football Odds and Schedule

When the No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels start their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will match up with Georgia State. For the rest of the Rebels' college football schedule, keep reading.

Ole Miss 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Georgia State Aug. 30 - Rebels (-38.5) 61.5 2 @ Kentucky Sept. 6 - - - 3 Arkansas Sept. 13 - - - 4 Tulane Sept. 20 - - - 5 LSU Sept. 27 - Tigers (-1.5) 56.5 7 Washington State Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Georgia Oct. 18 - Bulldogs (-10.5) 53.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ole Miss 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, using opponents' combined win total last season, Ole Miss will be facing the 62nd-ranked schedule this year.

In terms of toughness, using its SEC opponents' combined win total last season, Ole Miss will be facing the 68th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Rebels' schedule in 2025 includes eight returning teams who played in a bowl game.

In 2025, Ole Miss will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Ole Miss Betting Insights (2024)

Ole Miss went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

The Rebels and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 13 times last season.

Ole Miss won six of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

