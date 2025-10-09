Old Dominion vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Old Dominion Monarchs versus the Marshall Thundering Herd is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Old Dominion vs Marshall Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-621) | Marshall: (+460)

Old Dominion: (-621) | Marshall: (+460) Spread: Old Dominion: -14.5 (-110) | Marshall: +14.5 (-110)

Old Dominion: -14.5 (-110) | Marshall: +14.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Old Dominion vs Marshall Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 14.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

This season, three of Old Dominion's five games have go over the point total.

Marshall is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Marshall has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Marshall games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

Old Dominion vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Monarchs win (70.4%)

Old Dominion vs Marshall Point Spread

Old Dominion is favored by 14.5 points versus Marshall. Old Dominion is -110 to cover the spread, while Marshall is -110.

Old Dominion vs Marshall Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Old Dominion-Marshall on Oct. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Old Dominion vs Marshall Moneyline

Old Dominion is a -621 favorite on the moneyline, while Marshall is a +460 underdog.

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Old Dominion 36.2 40 14.6 16 52.5 5 Marshall 31.6 58 31.0 106 49.7 5

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

