Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-172) | Arkansas State: (+142)

Old Dominion: (-172) | Arkansas State: (+142) Spread: Old Dominion: -4.5 (-106) | Arkansas State: +4.5 (-114)

Old Dominion: -4.5 (-106) | Arkansas State: +4.5 (-114) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Old Dominion has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

Out of 11 Old Dominion games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Arkansas State has covered the spread five times in 10 games.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Arkansas State has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Arkansas State has played 10 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Monarchs win (78.2%)

Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Arkansas State is a 4.5-point underdog against Old Dominion. Arkansas State is -114 to cover the spread, and Old Dominion is -106.

Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Over/Under

Old Dominion versus Arkansas State on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Old Dominion is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Arkansas State is a +142 underdog.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Old Dominion 26.9 77 27.6 84 52.9 11 Arkansas State 24.2 96 31.5 109 57.1 11

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium

