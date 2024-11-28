Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-172) | Arkansas State: (+142)
- Spread: Old Dominion: -4.5 (-106) | Arkansas State: +4.5 (-114)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.
- Out of 11 Old Dominion games so far this year, six have hit the over.
- Arkansas State has covered the spread five times in 10 games.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Arkansas State has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- Arkansas State has played 10 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Monarchs win (78.2%)
Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Point Spread
Arkansas State is a 4.5-point underdog against Old Dominion. Arkansas State is -114 to cover the spread, and Old Dominion is -106.
Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Over/Under
Old Dominion versus Arkansas State on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Old Dominion vs Arkansas State Moneyline
Old Dominion is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Arkansas State is a +142 underdog.
Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Old Dominion
|26.9
|77
|27.6
|84
|52.9
|11
|Arkansas State
|24.2
|96
|31.5
|109
|57.1
|11
Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State analysis on FanDuel Research.