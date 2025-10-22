Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The Old Dominion Monarchs will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers in college football action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread
Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-559) | Appalachian State: (+420)
- Spread: Old Dominion: -14.5 (-102) | Appalachian State: +14.5 (-120)
- Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has four wins in seven games against the spread this season.
- As at least a 14.5-point favorite, Old Dominion has two wins ATS (2-2).
- Out of seven Old Dominion games so far this season, five have hit the over.
- Appalachian State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Appalachian State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Appalachian State has played seven games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Monarchs win (88.2%)
Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Point Spread
Appalachian State is listed as an underdog by 14.5 points (-120 odds), and Old Dominion, the favorite, is -102 to cover.
Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Over/Under
The over/under for the Old Dominion versus Appalachian State game on Oct. 25 has been set at 62.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Moneyline
Old Dominion is a -559 favorite on the moneyline, while Appalachian State is a +420 underdog.
Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Old Dominion
|33.1
|42
|26.3
|85
|52.5
|7
|Appalachian State
|27.9
|74
|28.1
|100
|53.8
|7
Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Norfolk, Virginia
- Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
