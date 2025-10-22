Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Old Dominion Monarchs will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers in college football action on Saturday.

Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-559) | Appalachian State: (+420)

Old Dominion: (-559) | Appalachian State: (+420) Spread: Old Dominion: -14.5 (-102) | Appalachian State: +14.5 (-120)

Old Dominion: -14.5 (-102) | Appalachian State: +14.5 (-120) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Betting Trends

Old Dominion has four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

As at least a 14.5-point favorite, Old Dominion has two wins ATS (2-2).

Out of seven Old Dominion games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Appalachian State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Appalachian State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Appalachian State has played seven games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Monarchs win (88.2%)

Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Point Spread

Appalachian State is listed as an underdog by 14.5 points (-120 odds), and Old Dominion, the favorite, is -102 to cover.

Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Over/Under

The over/under for the Old Dominion versus Appalachian State game on Oct. 25 has been set at 62.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Old Dominion vs Appalachian State Moneyline

Old Dominion is a -559 favorite on the moneyline, while Appalachian State is a +420 underdog.

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Old Dominion 33.1 42 26.3 85 52.5 7 Appalachian State 27.9 74 28.1 100 53.8 7

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

