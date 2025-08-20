2025 Old Dominion Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Old Dominion Monarchs' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a tough matchup against Indiana on Aug. 30. Check out the rest of the Monarchs' college football schedule below.

Old Dominion 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Indiana Aug. 30 - Hoosiers (-22.5) 54.5 2 North Carolina Central Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Virginia Tech Sept. 13 - - - 5 Liberty Sept. 27 - - - 6 Coastal Carolina Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Marshall Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ James Madison Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Old Dominion 2025 Schedule Insights

Old Dominion will face the 39th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (81).

According to their opponents' projected win total this year (68), the Monarchs have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football.

Old Dominion is facing the 24th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year).

The Monarchs will have six teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, Old Dominion will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Old Dominion Betting Insights (2024)

Old Dominion covered six times in 12 games with a spread last season.

Monarchs games went over the point total seven out of 12 times last season.

Old Dominion won one of the four games it was the moneyline favorite last season (25%).

