NCAAF

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Oklahoma Sooners will face the Ole Miss Rebels in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-196) | Ole Miss: (+164)
  • Spread: Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115) | Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Oklahoma is 4-3-0 this year.
  • This season, Oklahoma is 4-2 as 4.5-point or better favorites.
  • Not one of Oklahoma's seven games has gone over the point total in 2025.
  • Ole Miss has covered the spread four times in seven games.
  • Ole Miss doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • This year, four of Ole Miss' seven games have hit the over.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sooners win (61.1%)

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Point Spread

Ole Miss is the underdog by 4.5 points against Oklahoma. Ole Miss is -115 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -105.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Over/Under

Oklahoma versus Ole Miss on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-Ole Miss, Oklahoma is the favorite at -196, and Ole Miss is +164.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Oklahoma28.7679.4249.17
Ole Miss37.41622.65557.97

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss analysis on FanDuel Research.

