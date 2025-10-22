Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners will face the Ole Miss Rebels in college football action on Saturday.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-196) | Ole Miss: (+164)

Oklahoma: (-196) | Ole Miss: (+164) Spread: Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115) | Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105)

Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115) | Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, Oklahoma is 4-2 as 4.5-point or better favorites.

Not one of Oklahoma's seven games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Ole Miss has covered the spread four times in seven games.

Ole Miss doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, four of Ole Miss' seven games have hit the over.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sooners win (61.1%)

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Point Spread

Ole Miss is the underdog by 4.5 points against Oklahoma. Ole Miss is -115 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -105.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Over/Under

Oklahoma versus Ole Miss on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-Ole Miss, Oklahoma is the favorite at -196, and Ole Miss is +164.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oklahoma 28.7 67 9.4 2 49.1 7 Ole Miss 37.4 16 22.6 55 57.9 7

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

