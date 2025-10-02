FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oklahoma vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oklahoma vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma vs Kent State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Oklahoma: (N/A) | Kent State: (N/A)
  • Spread: Oklahoma: -45.5 (-110) | Kent State: +45.5 (-110)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma vs Kent State Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • None of Oklahoma's four games has hit the over in 2025.
  • Kent State has posted one win against the spread this season.
  • Kent State is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 45.5-point underdogs this year.
  • This year, three of Kent State's four games have hit the over.

Oklahoma vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sooners win (97.1%)

Oklahoma vs Kent State Point Spread

Kent State is the underdog by 45.5 points against Oklahoma. Kent State is -110 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -110.

Oklahoma vs Kent State Over/Under

Oklahoma versus Kent State on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oklahoma vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Oklahoma31.3779.0350.84
Kent State18.312544.013253.84

Oklahoma vs. Kent State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Game time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Oklahoma vs. Kent State analysis on FanDuel Research.

