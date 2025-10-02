Oklahoma vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Oklahoma vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (N/A) | Kent State: (N/A)

Oklahoma: (N/A) | Kent State: (N/A) Spread: Oklahoma: -45.5 (-110) | Kent State: +45.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -45.5 (-110) | Kent State: +45.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma vs Kent State Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

None of Oklahoma's four games has hit the over in 2025.

Kent State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Kent State is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 45.5-point underdogs this year.

This year, three of Kent State's four games have hit the over.

Oklahoma vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sooners win (97.1%)

Oklahoma vs Kent State Point Spread

Kent State is the underdog by 45.5 points against Oklahoma. Kent State is -110 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -110.

Oklahoma vs Kent State Over/Under

Oklahoma versus Kent State on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oklahoma vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oklahoma 31.3 77 9.0 3 50.8 4 Kent State 18.3 125 44.0 132 53.8 4

Oklahoma vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

