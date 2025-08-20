2025 Oklahoma Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners' schedule for the approaching 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a game against Illinois State, an FCS opponent. Below, you can check out the rest of the Sooners' college football schedule.

Oklahoma 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Illinois State Aug. 30 - - - 2 Michigan Sept. 6 - Sooners (-2.5) 46.5 3 @ Temple Sept. 13 - - - 4 Auburn Sept. 20 - - - 6 Kent State Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Texas Oct. 11 - Longhorns (-9.5) 56.5 8 @ South Carolina Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Oklahoma 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account opponents' combined win total last season (89), Oklahoma has the eighth-hardest schedule in college football.

The Sooners are playing the second-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

Oklahoma is facing the sixth-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Sooners will have eight games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

Oklahoma has nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes seven teams that ended with nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Oklahoma Betting Insights (2024)

Oklahoma won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, six Sooners games went over the point total.

Oklahoma put together a 2-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

