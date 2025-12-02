Oilers vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Minnesota Wild.

Oilers vs Wild Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (11-10-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-7-5)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-146) Wild (+122) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (61.3%)

Oilers vs Wild Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Oilers are +158 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -196.

Oilers vs Wild Over/Under

Oilers versus Wild, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Oilers vs Wild Moneyline

The Oilers vs Wild moneyline has Edmonton as a -146 favorite, while Minnesota is a +122 underdog on the road.

