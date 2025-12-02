NHL
Oilers vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Minnesota Wild.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Wild Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (11-10-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-7-5)
- Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-146)
|Wild (+122)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (61.3%)
Oilers vs Wild Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Oilers are +158 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -196.
Oilers vs Wild Over/Under
- Oilers versus Wild, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Oilers vs Wild Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Wild moneyline has Edmonton as a -146 favorite, while Minnesota is a +122 underdog on the road.