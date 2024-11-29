menu item
NHL

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Utah Hockey Club is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (11-9-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (9-10-3)
  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-156)Utah Hockey Club (+130)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (52.9%)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, with the Utah Hockey Club being -192.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Utah Hockey Club on November 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Oilers, Utah is the underdog at +130, and Edmonton is -156 playing on the road.

