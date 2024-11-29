Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Utah Hockey Club is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (11-9-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (9-10-3)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-156) Utah Hockey Club (+130) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (52.9%)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, with the Utah Hockey Club being -192.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

Oilers versus Utah Hockey Club on November 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Oilers, Utah is the underdog at +130, and Edmonton is -156 playing on the road.

