Oilers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Ottawa Senators.

Oilers vs Senators Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (2-3-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-4)

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-126) Senators (+105) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (51.6%)

Oilers vs Senators Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +198 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -250.

Oilers vs Senators Over/Under

Oilers versus Senators on Oct. 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Oilers vs Senators Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +105 underdog despite being at home.

