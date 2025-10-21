NHL
Oilers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Senators Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (2-3-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-4)
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-126)
|Senators (+105)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (51.6%)
Oilers vs Senators Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +198 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -250.
Oilers vs Senators Over/Under
- Oilers versus Senators on Oct. 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Oilers vs Senators Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +105 underdog despite being at home.