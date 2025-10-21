FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Senators Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (2-3-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-126)Senators (+105)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (51.6%)

Oilers vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +198 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -250.

Oilers vs Senators Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Senators on Oct. 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Oilers vs Senators Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +105 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup