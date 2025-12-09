NHL
Oilers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Tuesday.
Oilers vs Sabres Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (13-11-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-14-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-235)
|Sabres (+190)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Oilers win (65.3%)
Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Sabres are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.
Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Sabres on Dec. 9, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -235 favorite at home.