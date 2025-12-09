Oilers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Tuesday.

Oilers vs Sabres Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (13-11-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-14-4)

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-235) Sabres (+190) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (65.3%)

Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Sabres are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.

Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Sabres on Dec. 9, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -235 favorite at home.

