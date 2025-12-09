FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (13-11-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-14-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-235)Sabres (+190)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (65.3%)

Oilers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Sabres are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.

Oilers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Sabres on Dec. 9, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Oilers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -235 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup