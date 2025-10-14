FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Rangers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (1-0-1) vs. New York Rangers (2-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-137)Rangers (+114)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (51.8%)

Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Rangers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +176.

Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Rangers, on Oct. 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Rangers reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-137) and New York as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup