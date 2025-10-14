NHL
Oilers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers.
Oilers vs Rangers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (1-0-1) vs. New York Rangers (2-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-137)
|Rangers (+114)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (51.8%)
Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Rangers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +176.
Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under
- Oilers versus Rangers, on Oct. 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Rangers reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-137) and New York as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.