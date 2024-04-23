menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Los Angeles Kings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, CBC, BSW, and Max

Oilers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Oilers (-182)Kings (+150)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (56.8%)

Oilers vs Kings Spread

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +140 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -170.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Kings on April 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Kings, Edmonton is the favorite at -182, and Los Angeles is +150 playing on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!