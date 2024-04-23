Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Los Angeles Kings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, CBC, BSW, and Max

Oilers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-182) Kings (+150) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (56.8%)

Oilers vs Kings Spread

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +140 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -170.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

Oilers versus Kings on April 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline