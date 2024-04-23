Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Data Skrive
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Los Angeles Kings.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)
- Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, CBC, BSW, and Max
Oilers vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-182)
|Kings (+150)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (56.8%)
Oilers vs Kings Spread
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +140 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -170.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- Oilers versus Kings on April 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Kings, Edmonton is the favorite at -182, and Los Angeles is +150 playing on the road.