Oilers vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Sunday.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (17-13-6) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-10)

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-166) Golden Knights (+138) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.2%)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +144.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on Dec. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Edmonton is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +138 underdog on the road.

