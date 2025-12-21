NHL
Oilers vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Sunday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (17-13-6) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-10)
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-166)
|Golden Knights (+138)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.2%)
Oilers vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +144.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on Dec. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +138 underdog on the road.