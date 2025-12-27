NHL
Oilers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Calgary Flames.
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (19-13-6) vs. Calgary Flames (15-18-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-128)
|Flames (+106)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (53.2%)
Oilers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Oilers are +176 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -220.
Oilers vs Flames Over/Under
- Oilers versus Flames on Dec. 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Oilers vs Flames Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +106 underdog at home.