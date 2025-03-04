NHL
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (35-21-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-26-7)
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-360)
|Ducks (+280)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (73%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Oilers. The Ducks are +116 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -142.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- Oilers versus Ducks, on March 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -360 favorite at home.