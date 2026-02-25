Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (28-22-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-23-3)

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-118) Ducks (-102) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (56.7%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +194.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

The Oilers-Ducks game on Feb. 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

Edmonton is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a -102 underdog at home.

