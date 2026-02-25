NHL
Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25
The NHL schedule on Wednesday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (28-22-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-23-3)
- Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-118)
|Ducks (-102)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (56.7%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +194.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Oilers-Ducks game on Feb. 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a -102 underdog at home.