FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Utah Mammoth.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (37-9-9) vs. Utah Mammoth (30-23-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-125)Mammoth (+104)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (50.3%)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -250.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Mammoth on Feb. 25, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • The Avalanche vs Mammoth moneyline has Colorado as a -125 favorite, while Utah is a +104 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup