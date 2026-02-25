Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Utah Mammoth.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (37-9-9) vs. Utah Mammoth (30-23-4)

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-125) Mammoth (+104) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (50.3%)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -250.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Mammoth on Feb. 25, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline

The Avalanche vs Mammoth moneyline has Colorado as a -125 favorite, while Utah is a +104 underdog at home.

