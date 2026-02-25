Kings vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (23-19-14) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-14)

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

Kings vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-144) Golden Knights (+120) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (53.9%)

Kings vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Golden Knights are -225 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +180.

Kings vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Kings versus Golden Knights, on Feb. 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Kings vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Golden Knights, Los Angeles is the favorite at -144, and Vegas is +120 playing on the road.

