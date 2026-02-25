NHL
Kings vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (23-19-14) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-14)
- Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TNT
Kings vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-144)
|Golden Knights (+120)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (53.9%)
Kings vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Golden Knights are -225 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +180.
Kings vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- Kings versus Golden Knights, on Feb. 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Kings vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Golden Knights, Los Angeles is the favorite at -144, and Vegas is +120 playing on the road.