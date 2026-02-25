NHL
Jets vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25
The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Jets vs Canucks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (22-26-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-33-6)
- Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-128)
|Canucks (+106)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (50.1%)
Jets vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Jets are +194 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -245.
Jets vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Jets versus Canucks matchup on Feb. 25 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.
Jets vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -128 favorite despite being on the road.