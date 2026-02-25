Jets vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Canucks Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (22-26-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-33-6)

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-128) Canucks (+106) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (50.1%)

Jets vs Canucks Puck Line

The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Jets are +194 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -245.

Jets vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Jets versus Canucks matchup on Feb. 25 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Jets vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -128 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!