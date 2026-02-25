FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 25

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are seven games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 6 UConn and No. 15 St. John's at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Take a peek at our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (77.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Vanderbilt (-8.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 26
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas vs. Florida

  • Matchup: No. 7 Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Winner: Florida (60.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Florida (-6.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

UConn vs. St. John's

  • Matchup: No. 15 St. John's Red Storm at No. 6 UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner: UConn (70.63% win probability)
  • Spread: UConn (-4.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 26
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Nebraska vs. Maryland

  • Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Projected Winner: Nebraska (96.12% win probability)
  • Spread: Nebraska (-18.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 26
  • TV Channel: BTN

Alabama vs. Mississippi State

  • Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Winner: Alabama (90.89% win probability)
  • Spread: Alabama (-15.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 26
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Projected Winner: Arkansas (76.23% win probability)
  • Spread: Arkansas (-8.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Portland

  • Matchup: Portland Pilots at No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (98.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-26.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

