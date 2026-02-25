Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 25
Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are seven games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 6 UConn and No. 15 St. John's at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
Take a peek at our betting preview for college basketball's action today.
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (77.04% win probability)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-8.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Texas vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 7 Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner: Florida (60.55% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-6.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2
UConn vs. St. John's
- Matchup: No. 15 St. John's Red Storm at No. 6 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (70.63% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-4.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: Peacock
Nebraska vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (96.12% win probability)
- Spread: Nebraska (-18.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: BTN
Alabama vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (90.89% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-15.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner: Arkansas (76.23% win probability)
- Spread: Arkansas (-8.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Gonzaga vs. Portland
- Matchup: Portland Pilots at No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (98.90% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-26.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
