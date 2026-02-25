Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 25

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are seven games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 6 UConn and No. 15 St. John's at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Take a peek at our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (77.04% win probability)

Vanderbilt (77.04% win probability) Spread: Vanderbilt (-8.5)

Vanderbilt (-8.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 7 Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns

No. 7 Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner: Florida (60.55% win probability)

Florida (60.55% win probability) Spread: Florida (-6.5)

Florida (-6.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

UConn vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 15 St. John's Red Storm at No. 6 UConn Huskies

No. 15 St. John's Red Storm at No. 6 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (70.63% win probability)

UConn (70.63% win probability) Spread: UConn (-4.5)

UConn (-4.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: Peacock

Nebraska vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (96.12% win probability)

Nebraska (96.12% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-18.5)

Nebraska (-18.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: BTN

Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (90.89% win probability)

Alabama (90.89% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-15.5)

Alabama (-15.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPNU

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (76.23% win probability)

Arkansas (76.23% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-8.5)

Arkansas (-8.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Portland

Matchup: Portland Pilots at No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Portland Pilots at No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (98.90% win probability)

Gonzaga (98.90% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-26.5)

Gonzaga (-26.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

