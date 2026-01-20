NHL
Oilers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the New Jersey Devils.
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (25-17-8) vs. New Jersey Devils (25-22-2)
- Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-164)
|Devils (+136)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (66.1%)
Oilers vs Devils Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -180.
Oilers vs Devils Over/Under
- Oilers versus Devils on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Oilers vs Devils Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Devils moneyline has Edmonton as a -164 favorite, while New Jersey is a +136 underdog on the road.