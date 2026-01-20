FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Oilers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (25-17-8) vs. New Jersey Devils (25-22-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-164)Devils (+136)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (66.1%)

Oilers vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -180.

Oilers vs Devils Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Devils on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Oilers vs Devils Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Devils moneyline has Edmonton as a -164 favorite, while New Jersey is a +136 underdog on the road.

