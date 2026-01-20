Oilers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (25-17-8) vs. New Jersey Devils (25-22-2)

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-164) Devils (+136) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (66.1%)

Oilers vs Devils Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -180.

Oilers vs Devils Over/Under

Oilers versus Devils on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Oilers vs Devils Moneyline

The Oilers vs Devils moneyline has Edmonton as a -164 favorite, while New Jersey is a +136 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!