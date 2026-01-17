Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (23-17-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-26-5)

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-184) Canucks (+152) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (66.1%)

Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Oilers are +130 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -160.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on Jan. 17, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline

The Oilers vs Canucks moneyline has Edmonton as a -184 favorite, while Vancouver is a +152 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!