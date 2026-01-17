NHL
Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks.
Oilers vs Canucks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (23-17-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-26-5)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-184)
|Canucks (+152)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (66.1%)
Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Oilers are +130 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -160.
Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on Jan. 17, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Canucks moneyline has Edmonton as a -184 favorite, while Vancouver is a +152 underdog at home.