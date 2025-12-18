NHL
Oilers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18
NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Boston Bruins.
Oilers vs Bruins Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (16-12-6) vs. Boston Bruins (20-14)
- Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-142)
|Bruins (+118)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (51.8%)
Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Oilers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -215.
Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under
- Oilers versus Bruins, on Dec. 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Oilers, Boston is the underdog at +118, and Edmonton is -142 playing on the road.