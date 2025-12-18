Oilers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Boston Bruins.

Oilers vs Bruins Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (16-12-6) vs. Boston Bruins (20-14)

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-142) Bruins (+118) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (51.8%)

Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Oilers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -215.

Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under

Oilers versus Bruins, on Dec. 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Oilers, Boston is the underdog at +118, and Edmonton is -142 playing on the road.

