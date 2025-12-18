FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Bruins Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (16-12-6) vs. Boston Bruins (20-14)
  • Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-142)Bruins (+118)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (51.8%)

Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Oilers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -215.

Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Bruins, on Dec. 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Oilers, Boston is the underdog at +118, and Edmonton is -142 playing on the road.

