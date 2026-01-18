NHL
Oilers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Blues Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (23-17-8) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-21-8)
- Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-162)
|Blues (+134)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (75.6%)
Oilers vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Oilers. The Blues are -184 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +148.
Oilers vs Blues Over/Under
- The Oilers-Blues matchup on Jan. 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +112.
Oilers vs Blues Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Blues moneyline has Edmonton as a -162 favorite, while St. Louis is a +134 underdog on the road.