FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

NHL action on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (22-16-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-19-7)
  • Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-170)Blackhawks (+140)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blackhawks win (55.2%)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +142 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -176.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Oilers-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Blackhawks moneyline has Edmonton as a -170 favorite, while Chicago is a +140 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup