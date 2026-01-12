NHL
Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12
NHL action on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (22-16-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-19-7)
- Date: Monday, January 12, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-170)
|Blackhawks (+140)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (55.2%)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +142 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -176.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Oilers-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Blackhawks moneyline has Edmonton as a -170 favorite, while Chicago is a +140 underdog at home.