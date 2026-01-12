Oilers vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

NHL action on Monday includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (22-16-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-19-7)

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-170) Blackhawks (+140) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (55.2%)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +142 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -176.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Oilers-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Oilers vs Blackhawks moneyline has Edmonton as a -170 favorite, while Chicago is a +140 underdog at home.

