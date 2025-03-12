Ohio vs Toledo Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Ohio Bobcats (16-15, 10-8 MAC) and the No. 4 seed Toledo Rockets (17-14, 10-8 MAC) face off in the MAC tournament Thursday at Rocket Arena, tipping off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Ohio vs. Toledo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Arena: Rocket Arena

Ohio vs. Toledo Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio win (60.2%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Thursday's Ohio-Toledo spread (Ohio -3.5) or total (161.5 points).

Ohio vs. Toledo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ohio has covered 12 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Toledo has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Toledo is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 8-11 ATS record Ohio racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Bobcats have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-6-0) than they have in road affairs (3-10-0).

The Rockets' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (3-9-0). On the road, it is .600 (9-6-0).

Ohio has beaten the spread nine times in 18 conference games.

Toledo's MAC record against the spread is 6-12-0.

Ohio vs. Toledo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ohio has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those games.

The Bobcats have a win-loss record of 13-6 when favored by -154 or better by bookmakers this year.

Toledo has gone 5-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

The Rockets have played in seven games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer without earning a win.

Ohio has an implied victory probability of 60.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Ohio vs. Toledo Head-to-Head Comparison

Ohio averages 79.6 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 76.1 per contest (296th in college basketball). It has a +110 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 3.5 points per game.

AJ Clayton's team-leading 14.2 points per game ranks 353rd in the nation.

Toledo puts up 78.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) while giving up 79.4 per contest (342nd in college basketball). It has a -37 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Toledo's leading scorer, Sam Lewis, is 190th in the nation, averaging 15.9 points per game.

The Bobcats rank 326th in college basketball at 29 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 fewer than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Clayton's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Bobcats and rank 480th in college basketball action.

The Rockets are 260th in the country at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 their opponents average.

Javan Simmons' 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Rockets and rank 230th in college basketball.

Ohio ranks 66th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 266th in college basketball, allowing 96.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Rockets rank 78th in college basketball with 100.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 346th defensively with 101.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

