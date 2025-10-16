Ohio vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Ohio Bobcats are playing the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-420) | Northern Illinois: (+340)

Ohio: (-420) | Northern Illinois: (+340) Spread: Ohio: -11.5 (-105) | Northern Illinois: +11.5 (-115)

Ohio: -11.5 (-105) | Northern Illinois: +11.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Ohio has four wins in six games against the spread this season.

Ohio has no wins ATS (0-2) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ohio has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Northern Illinois has one win against the spread this season.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more, Northern Illinois has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

One of Northern Illinois' six games has hit the over.

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (72.8%)

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Ohio is favored by 11.5 points against Northern Illinois. Ohio is -105 to cover the spread, while Northern Illinois is -115.

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for Ohio-Northern Illinois on Oct. 18 is 41.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Ohio vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Northern Illinois-Ohio, Northern Illinois is the underdog at +340, and Ohio is -420.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 26.3 85 26.0 76 53.2 6 Northern Illinois 10.8 135 20.3 41 45.0 6

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

