Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Ohio Bobcats facing the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-450) | Eastern Michigan: (+350)

Ohio: (-450) | Eastern Michigan: (+350) Spread: Ohio: -12.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +12.5 (-110)

Ohio: -12.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +12.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio has five wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Ohio is winless ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Ohio's seven games have go over the point total.

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 4-4-0 this year.

Eastern Michigan has one win ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this year.

Eastern Michigan has played eight games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (79.2%)

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-110 odds), and Ohio, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

Ohio versus Eastern Michigan on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Ohio is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Eastern Michigan is a +350 underdog.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 29.4 60 25.3 76 51.6 7 Eastern Michigan 24.5 72 33.5 131 51.8 8

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

