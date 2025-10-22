Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Ohio Bobcats facing the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ohio: (-450) | Eastern Michigan: (+350)
- Spread: Ohio: -12.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +12.5 (-110)
- Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Ohio has five wins in seven games against the spread this season.
- Ohio is winless ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, four of Ohio's seven games have go over the point total.
- Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 4-4-0 this year.
- Eastern Michigan has one win ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Eastern Michigan has played eight games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (79.2%)
Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread
Eastern Michigan is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-110 odds), and Ohio, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under
Ohio versus Eastern Michigan on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline
Ohio is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Eastern Michigan is a +350 underdog.
Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio
|29.4
|60
|25.3
|76
|51.6
|7
|Eastern Michigan
|24.5
|72
|33.5
|131
|51.8
|8
Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Stadium: Rynearson Stadium
