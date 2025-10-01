Ohio vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Ohio Bobcats are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Ball State Cardinals.

Ohio vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-690) | Ball State: (+480)

Ohio: (-690) | Ball State: (+480) Spread: Ohio: -14.5 (-115) | Ball State: +14.5 (-105)

Ohio: -14.5 (-115) | Ball State: +14.5 (-105) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio vs Ball State Betting Trends

Ohio's record against the spread is 4-1-0.

Ohio has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this year.

This season, three of Ohio's five games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Ball State is 3-1-0 this year.

Ball State has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Ball State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Ohio vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (82%)

Ohio vs Ball State Point Spread

Ohio is favored by 14.5 points over Ball State. Ohio is -115 to cover the spread, with Ball State being -105.

Ohio vs Ball State Over/Under

The Ohio-Ball State matchup on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 51.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Ohio vs Ball State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ohio vs. Ball State reveal Ohio as the favorite (-690) and Ball State as the underdog (+480).

Ohio vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 28.8 55 27.2 107 53.3 5 Ball State 15.5 130 33.3 103 50.5 4

Ohio vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Stadium: Scheumann Stadium

