Ohio State vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-7143) | Wisconsin: (+2000)

Ohio State: (-7143) | Wisconsin: (+2000) Spread: Ohio State: -25.5 (-115) | Wisconsin: +25.5 (-105)

Ohio State: -25.5 (-115) | Wisconsin: +25.5 (-105) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

Ohio State has beaten the spread five times in six games.

Ohio State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 25.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Two of Ohio State's six games have gone over the point total.

Wisconsin owns two wins against the spread this year.

Wisconsin has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (91.3%)

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Ohio State is a 25.5-point favorite against Wisconsin. Ohio State is -115 to cover the spread, and Wisconsin is -105.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Over/Under

The Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Oct. 18 has been given an over/under of 41.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ohio State-Wisconsin, Ohio State is the favorite at -7143, and Wisconsin is +2000.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 36.8 25 6.8 1 51.2 6 Wisconsin 15.5 131 22.7 59 42.5 6

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

