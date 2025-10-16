Ohio State vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Wisconsin Badgers.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ohio State vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Ohio State: (-7143) | Wisconsin: (+2000)
- Spread: Ohio State: -25.5 (-115) | Wisconsin: +25.5 (-105)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Ohio State vs Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Ohio State has beaten the spread five times in six games.
- Ohio State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 25.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- Two of Ohio State's six games have gone over the point total.
- Wisconsin owns two wins against the spread this year.
- Wisconsin has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.
Ohio State vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buckeyes win (91.3%)
Ohio State vs Wisconsin Point Spread
Ohio State is a 25.5-point favorite against Wisconsin. Ohio State is -115 to cover the spread, and Wisconsin is -105.
Ohio State vs Wisconsin Over/Under
The Ohio State-Wisconsin game on Oct. 18 has been given an over/under of 41.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Ohio State vs Wisconsin Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Ohio State-Wisconsin, Ohio State is the favorite at -7143, and Wisconsin is +2000.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio State
|36.8
|25
|6.8
|1
|51.2
|6
|Wisconsin
|15.5
|131
|22.7
|59
|42.5
|6
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Ohio State vs. Wisconsin analysis on FanDuel Research.