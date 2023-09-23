Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes are up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-164) | Notre Dame: (+136)

Ohio State: (-164) | Notre Dame: (+136) Spread: Ohio State: -3.5 (-104) | Notre Dame: +3.5 (-118)

Ohio State: -3.5 (-104) | Notre Dame: +3.5 (-118) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Betting Trends

Ohio State has one win against the spread this season.

Ohio State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Ohio State has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Notre Dame is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Of four Notre Dame games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (68.4%)

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 3.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. Notre Dame, the underdog, is -118.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Over/Under

A total of 55.5 points has been set for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on September 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Moneyline

Notre Dame is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Ohio State is a -164 favorite.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ohio State 40.3 28 6.7 2 60.5 1 3 Notre Dame 46 1 11.8 28 51.3 3 4

