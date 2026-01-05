Ohio State vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a 14-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) on January 5, 2026 at Value City Arena.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 5, 2026

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Arena: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (52%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Monday's Ohio State-Nebraska spread (Ohio State -2.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ohio State has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nebraska has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Ohio State (3-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (30%) than Nebraska (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Buckeyes covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 17 opportunities at home, and they covered four times in 11 opportunities in road games.

The Cornhuskers performed better against the spread on the road (6-5-0) than at home (6-10-0) last season.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ohio State has won in nine of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Buckeyes have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -150 or shorter on the moneyline.

Nebraska has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Cornhuskers have played as a moneyline underdog of +125 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Ohio State has a 60% chance of pulling out a win.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Ohio State put up 78.8 points per game and allowed 73.5 last year, ranking them 58th in college basketball offensively and 225th on defense.

Ohio State was 287th in the nation in rebounds per game (30.2) and 147th in rebounds allowed (30.7) last year.

Last season Ohio State was ranked 214th in the country in assists with 13.1 per game.

Ohio State was 98th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.3) and 176th in turnovers forced (11.3) last season.

Nebraska averaged 76 points per game (116th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

With 32.7 rebounds per game, Nebraska ranked 142nd in the country. It allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Last season Nebraska ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.2 per game.

Nebraska ranked 150th in the country with 10.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

