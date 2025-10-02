Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Ohio State Buckeyes facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-3448) | Minnesota: (+1400)

Ohio State: (-3448) | Minnesota: (+1400) Spread: Ohio State: -23.5 (-110) | Minnesota: +23.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -23.5 (-110) | Minnesota: +23.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Minnesota Betting Trends

Ohio State is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of four Ohio State games have hit the over this year.

Minnesota has but one win versus the spread this season.

Minnesota has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (87.4%)

Ohio State vs Minnesota Point Spread

Minnesota is an underdog by 23.5 points against Ohio State. Minnesota is -110 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -110.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Ohio State-Minnesota game on Oct. 4, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Moneyline

The Ohio State vs Minnesota moneyline has Ohio State as a -3448 favorite, while Minnesota is a +1400 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 36.3 53 5.5 1 53.0 4 Minnesota 33.5 66 16.3 19 46.5 4

Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

