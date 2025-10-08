Ohio State vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Ohio State vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-671) | Illinois: (+490)

Ohio State: (-671) | Illinois: (+490) Spread: Ohio State: -14.5 (-110) | Illinois: +14.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -14.5 (-110) | Illinois: +14.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Illinois Betting Trends

Ohio State is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio State has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 14.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Ohio State has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

Illinois has covered the spread five times in six games.

This year, four of Illinois' six games have gone over the point total.

Ohio State vs Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (70.2%)

Ohio State vs Illinois Point Spread

Illinois is a 14.5-point underdog against Ohio State. Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -110.

Ohio State vs Illinois Over/Under

The Ohio State-Illinois game on Oct. 11 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Ohio State vs Illinois Moneyline

The Ohio State vs Illinois moneyline has Ohio State as a -671 favorite, while Illinois is a +490 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 37.4 31 5.0 1 50.9 5 Illinois 37.0 12 24.0 92 55.3 6

Ohio State vs. Illinois Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ohio State vs. Illinois analysis on FanDuel Research.