2025 Ohio Football Odds and Schedule

The Ohio Bobcats' schedule for the upcoming 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 28 with a bout against Rutgers. Below, you can find the rest of the Bobcats' college football schedule.

Ohio 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Rutgers Aug. 28 - Scarlet Knights (-14.5) 46.5 2 West Virginia Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Ohio State Sept. 13 - - - 4 Gardner-Webb Sept. 20 - - - 5 Bowling Green Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Ball State Oct. 4 - - - 8 Northern Illinois Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Ohio 2025 Schedule Insights

Ohio will face the 101st-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (73).

The Bobcats will see eight teams on their schedule this season that made a bowl game in 2024.

Ohio has a schedule that features eight games in 2025 against teams with winning records in 2024 (one of those teams won nine or more games and two of them collected three or fewer wins).

Ohio Betting Insights (2024)

Ohio compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Bobcats games hit the over six out of 14 times last season.

Ohio won all eight of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

