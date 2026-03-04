Oakland vs Northern Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 4 seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-15, 12-8 Horizon League) are squaring off against the No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (18-13, 10-10 Horizon League) in the Horizon League tournament on Wednesday at Athletics Center O'rena, at 7 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Arena: Athletics Center O'rena

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oakland win (57.8%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Oakland-Northern Kentucky spread (Oakland -2.5) or over/under (158.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oakland has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Northern Kentucky has covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

Oakland (10-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (58.8%) than Northern Kentucky (2-4) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

The Golden Grizzlies own a worse record against the spread in home games (5-6-0) than they do in road games (10-7-0).

This season, the Norse are 7-7-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-10-0 ATS (.286).

Oakland has 12 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Northern Kentucky has seven wins against the spread in 20 Horizon League games this year.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oakland has won in 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Golden Grizzlies have been victorious 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or shorter on the moneyline.

Northern Kentucky has been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. Northern Kentucky has finished 3-6 in those games.

The Norse have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oakland has a 60.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Oakland averages 82.5 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 81.6 per outing (346th in college basketball). It has a +29 scoring differential overall.

Oakland's leading scorer, Brody Robinson, is 158th in the nation scoring 17.0 points per game.

Northern Kentucky's +185 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.5 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per outing (248th in college basketball).

Donovan Oday's 18.7 points per game leads Northern Kentucky and ranks 66th in the nation.

The Golden Grizzlies average 30.8 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) while conceding 32.7 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.9 boards per game.

Isaac Garrett leads the Golden Grizzlies with 7.2 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball play).

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Norse accumulate rank 171st in the country. Their opponents pull down 31.3.

LJ Wells leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball).

Oakland ranks 87th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 317th in college basketball, allowing 100.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Norse record 101.1 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball), while conceding 93.8 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball).

