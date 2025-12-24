Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 25

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Thursday, December 25, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ABC and ESPN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-10) are 4-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (21-8) on Thursday, December 25, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 237.5 -180 +152

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (59.7%)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 17 times in 29 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 12-18-0 this year.

This season, 19 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 30 chances.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under 43.3% of the time this year (13 of 30 games with a set point total).

Denver has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-6-0) than it does in road games (9-6-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 14 home matchups (64.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 15 games (66.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Minnesota has a better winning percentage at home (.412, 7-10-0 record) than away (.385, 5-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over five of 17 times at home (29.4%), and eight of 13 away (61.5%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.9 points, 12 rebounds and 10.9 assists, shooting 60.4% from the field (eighth in NBA) and 43.1% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson averages 10.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also making 49% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (ninth in league).

Rudy Gobert averages 11.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 73.1% of his shots from the field (first in league).

Naz Reid averages 13.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is draining 41.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest (10th in NBA).

