FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Mammoth vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Mammoth vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Mammoth vs Canucks Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (28-23-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-31-6)
  • Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-275)Canucks (+220)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (72.7%)

Mammoth vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -114 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -108.

Mammoth vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Mammoth-Canucks on Feb. 2 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Mammoth vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Utah is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +220 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup