NHL
Mammoth vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Mammoth vs Canucks Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (28-23-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-31-6)
- Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-275)
|Canucks (+220)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (72.7%)
Mammoth vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -114 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -108.
Mammoth vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Mammoth-Canucks on Feb. 2 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
Mammoth vs Canucks Moneyline
- Utah is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +220 underdog on the road.