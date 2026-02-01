Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Denver Nuggets (33-16) are 7.5-point underdogs when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-11) in a showdown of the top-ranked teams in the Western at Ball Arena on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 224.5 -260 +215

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (51.9%)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 23 times this season (23-26-0).

The Nuggets have played 49 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 26 times this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over on 30 of 49 set point totals (61.2%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse at home, covering 12 times in 26 home games, and 11 times in 23 road games.

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 13 of 26 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 23 games (56.5%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .522 (12-11-0). On the road, it is .654 (17-9-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (60.9%, 14 of 23) compared to on the road (61.5%, 16 of 26).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Cason Wallace averages 7.4 points, 3 boards and 2 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 10.2 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 39.5% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 60.8% of his shots from the field (seventh in league) and 43.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 25.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Nuggets get 14.1 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 2.5 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Nuggets get 7.4 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

