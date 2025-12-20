Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SCHN, ALT, and NBA TV

The Houston Rockets (16-8) are slight underdogs (by 1 point) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (20-6) on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -1 236.5 -112 -104

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (55.9%)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a matchup 16 times this season (16-10-0).

The Rockets have played 24 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 24 chances this season.

The Rockets have hit the over 62.5% of the time this year (15 of 24 games with a set point total).

Denver owns a worse record against the spread at home (7-5-0) than it does on the road (9-5-0).

The Nuggets have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (75%) than games on the road (64.3%).

This season, Houston is 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-5-0 ATS (.643).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, five of 10) than on the road (71.4%, 10 of 14).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 10.9 assists and 12.3 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 25.2 points, 4.3 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Peyton Watson is averaging 10.5 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 boards.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.7 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 2.1 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.5% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets get 17.6 points per game from Amen Thompson, plus 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 4.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 51.3% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.3 points, 7 boards and 2 assists. He is making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Rockets are receiving 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Reed Sheppard.

