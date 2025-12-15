Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Peacock, ALT, and SCHN

The Denver Nuggets (18-6) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (16-6) on Monday, December 15, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, ALT, and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -1.5 234.5 -120 +102

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (55.1%)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 14-10-0 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 22 games this year, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 16 times out of 22 chances this season.

Rockets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 13 times in 22 opportunities (59.1%).

When playing at home, Denver sports a worse record against the spread (5-5-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-5-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in seven of 10 home matchups (70%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 14 games (64.3%).

Against the spread, Houston has had better results on the road (9-3-0) than at home (5-5-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, five of 10) than on the road (66.7%, eight of 12).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.5 points, 12.3 boards and 10.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 24.4 points, 6.9 assists and 4.4 boards.

Peyton Watson is averaging 10.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.3 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 23 points, 9.4 boards and 7 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 trey.

The Rockets get 17.5 points per game from Amen Thompson, plus 7.1 boards and 5.2 assists.

The Rockets are getting 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

The Rockets are getting 15.4 points, 6.6 boards and 2 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr.

Per game, Reed Sheppard provides the Rockets 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

