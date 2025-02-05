Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and Gulf Coast Sports

The Denver Nuggets (31-19) are heavily favored (by 10 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (12-38) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 240 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -10 240 -481 +360

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (82.3%)

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 24-25-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 50 games this season, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 31 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the point total 56% of the time (28 out of 50 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering 12 times in 23 home games, and 12 times in 27 road games.

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under in 15 of 23 home games (65.2%), compared to 16 of 27 road games (59.3%).

This season, New Orleans is 13-12-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-17-0 ATS (.292).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more often at home (17 of 26, 65.4%) than on the road (11 of 24, 45.8%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.5 points, 12.9 boards and 10.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 20.4 points, 4 boards and 6.1 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Braun averages 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 56.9% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.

Julian Strawther's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Pelicans Leaders

CJ McCollum averages 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples.

The Pelicans are receiving 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

Yves Missi averages 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is draining 55.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are getting 6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Javonte Green.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.